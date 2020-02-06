Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tiffany Haddish Hugs It Out With Jim Carrey at 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Premiere

Tiffany Haddish Hugs It Out With Jim Carrey at 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Premiere

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Tiffany Haddish was face to face with one of her idols, star Jim Carrey, at the premiere of Sonic The Hedgehog held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday night (February 12) in Westwood, Calif. The 40-year-old actress got to meet Jim on the blue carpet premiere, as well stars Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published < > Embed
News video: Sonic the Hedgehog - Becoming Robotnik

Sonic the Hedgehog - Becoming Robotnik 04:23

 Check out the official "Becoming Robotnik" featurette for Sonic the Hedgehog starring Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Jim Carrey! Release Date: February 14, 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog is a family adventure movie based on the video game franchise of the same name by Sega. The film is...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sonic The Hedgehog movie - How To Draw Sonic [Video]Sonic The Hedgehog movie - How To Draw Sonic

Gotta draw fast! Draw along with #SonicMovie artist and designer Tyson Hesse as he shows you how you can draw Sonic The Hedgehog at home. Don't miss Sonic The Hedgehog when it speeds into theatres..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 05:31Published

Sonic The Hedgehog x The Shoe Surgeon [Video]Sonic The Hedgehog x The Shoe Surgeon

Sonic The Hedgehog x The Shoe Surgeon @The Shoe Surgeon teamed up with @PUMA and #SonicMovie to create a custom pair of sneakers inspired by Sonic The Hedgehog’s iconic shoes. Check out the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jim Carrey: 'I accept all the love I can get'

Star of new film "Sonic the Hedgehog," Jim Carrey, says he enjoys morning bike rides in London and doesn't mind being approached by fans. (Feb. 6)  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared

Tika Sumpter Raves About Jim Carrey & ''Dynamic'' Mixed-ish Role on Daily Pop

Tika Sumpter has always admired Jim Carrey's work. "I look up to him," Sumpter says of her Sonic the Hedgehog co-star in this exclusive interview clip from...
E! Online


Tweets about this

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Tiffany Haddish Hugs It Out With Jim Carrey at 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Premiere https://t.co/B9iXDTYxn5 di @JustJared 57 minutes ago

EvaUltimateDiva

Eva Essandoh RT @JustJared: Tiffany Haddish got a hug from #SonictheHedgehog star Jim Carrey at the film's premiere tonight https://t.co/YaYHngyGAi 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Tiffany Haddish Hugs It Out With Jim Carrey at ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Premiere https://t.co/N03669aGHb https://t.co/z1AULEGt0h 2 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Tiffany Haddish Hugs It Out With Jim Carrey at ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Premiere https://t.co/r3vq0sAwNe https://t.co/NKbAXFySpl 2 hours ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Tiffany Haddish Hugs It Out With Jim Carrey at ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Premiere https://t.co/Ev0e6mBmbk https://t.co/D5rgnz5IdJ 2 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Tiffany Haddish got a hug from #SonictheHedgehog star Jim Carrey at the film's premiere tonight https://t.co/YaYHngyGAi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.