Tiffany Haddish Hugs It Out With Jim Carrey at 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Premiere

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Tiffany Haddish was face to face with one of her idols, star Jim Carrey, at the premiere of Sonic The Hedgehog held at the Regency Village Theatre on Wednesday night (February 12) in Westwood, Calif. The 40-year-old actress got to meet Jim on the blue carpet premiere, as well stars Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha [...] 👓 View full article

