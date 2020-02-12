Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Disney working on Aladdin sequel

Disney working on Aladdin sequel

Indian Express Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney Fans Fix Frozen II

Disney Fans Fix Frozen II 10:08

 The sequel to Frozen is an ambitious story that tackles the origin of Elsa's powers, a dark family secret and a singing reindeer, but does this movie bite off more than it can chew? Join Sam and Emily as they try and explain what they loved about this movie, and what they would do to make it even...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Aladdin' sequel reportedly in the works [Video]'Aladdin' sequel reportedly in the works

According to 'Variety,' sources say the film is in its early stages.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

'Aladdin 2' is Happening, Hope Hicks Returns to the Trump White House & More | THR News [Video]'Aladdin 2' is Happening, Hope Hicks Returns to the Trump White House & More | THR News

A sequel to Disney's live-action 'Aladdin' is coming, Hope Hicks heads back to the White House to work for President Trump, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner may have a baby on the way. These are the top..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 04:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Aladdin' Sequel In Early Development at Disney

A sequel to Aladdin is officially in the works! Variety reports that Disney is developing a follow-up to the 2019 movie, starring Mena Massoud, Will Smith and...
Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Zayn Malik Responds To #FreeZayn - See What He Said!

Zayn Malik is responding to #FreeZayn that was trending on Twitter – Just Jared This actor is returning to acting after over 20 years for a new Disney+ sequel...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.