Justin Bieber Spends $1,200 on Kobe Bryant Tribute Art

AceShowbiz Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The Yummy hitmaker buys the one-of-a-kind piece by artists Emily Bright and Tamara Marti to help raise funds for the late NBA legend's Mamba on Three foundation.
Justin Bieber's Kobe Bryant Tribute Art Raises $12,000 for MambaOnThree

Justin Bieber started a trend with some cartoon Kobe Bryant tribute art ... and now Kobe's foundation is reaping a sizable benefit. Here's the deal ... Justin...
