To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You review: Enthusiastic, but less confident Netflix sequel

Independent Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
A little of Laura Jean's own timidity may have rubbed off on to the romcom follow-up, but the sequel still stands tall among its peers
Noah Centineo, Lana Condor Talk ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ [Video]Noah Centineo, Lana Condor Talk ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’

The highly-anticipated sequel “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is getting ready to hit Netflix on Feb. 12, and while chatting with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, co-stars Noah Centineo, Lana..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:28Published

‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ Red Carpet [Video]‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ Red Carpet

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo and more stars hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of their Netflix rom-com sequel, “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:10Published


Netflix offers a free movie to try to get people to subscribe for the sequel

Netflix offers a free movie to try to get people to subscribe for the sequelNetflix Netflix thinks its original content can get people to subscribe, so through March 9th, the streaming service is giving US residents a free movie, To...
The Verge

'P.S. I Still Love You' is an essential next chapter in Lara Jean's story

To All the Boys I've Loved Before ends on such a blissful note, it seemed almost a shame when Netflix announced a sequel. After all, a sequel would...
Mashable

bbshn_

𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓮 To all the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You ughh kakiliggg taena sana allll😍💖 5 seconds ago

afafnajla_

peekaboo?👼🏻 RT @zennaclareth_: To All The Boys 2 PS. I Still Love you taught us to take a risk in everything to have it all 🥺❤️ #ToAllTheBoys2 https:/… 22 seconds ago

mhytaac

🐯 Raawrr RT @raconteuhrs: “KILL THIS LOVE” by BLACKPINK being played in Netflix's, “To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You” #ToAlltheBoys2 https://t.… 25 seconds ago

cuweixo

cuweixo RT @iza_mallari: amazing how one person can give you so much emotions in just the blink of an eye. ctto// To all the boys: Ps. I still lo… 34 seconds ago

bbyvyvi

Viv 🌙 RT @sanholobeats: my song ‘lift me from the ground’ is in the new netflix movie “To All The Boys, PS I STILL LOVE U” RT if you heard it… 39 seconds ago

polaroidofshawn

leonie RT @lanacondor: TO ALL THE BOYS: P.S. I STILL LOVE YOU IS FINALLY OUT!!! Let’s go streaaaaammmmmmm 💌 I love this beautiful cast so much wow… 47 seconds ago

IamDee011

Lavinia 🌹 Seen “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” on Netflix yet? https://t.co/kPhJXVu4qU 53 seconds ago

punkh0e

ming RT @Netflix_PH: Pa-fall si Lara Jean, literally 😂 [🎥 To All The Boys I've Loved Before | To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You] https://t… 54 seconds ago

