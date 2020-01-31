Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie top celebrity couple reconciliation list

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie top celebrity couple reconciliation list

Zee News Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Pitt and Aniston came in second with 22 per cent -- eight per cent ahead of third-placed Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WLAX - Published < > Embed
News video: Brangelina Breaks Up

Brangelina Breaks Up

 Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt "for the health of the family".

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked' [Video]Brad Pitt On Oscar Win: I'm 'Gobsmacked'

Brad Pitt capped a triumphant Hollywood comeback on Sunday. Reuters report the 56-year-old snagged Best Supporting Actor in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. According to Reuters, Pitt has already..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Angelina Jolie ‘Outraged’ At Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Getting Close [Video]Angelina Jolie ‘Outraged’ At Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Getting Close

Angelina Jolie ‘Outraged’ At Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Getting Close

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Tops List of Most-Wanted Celebrity Couple Reconciliation

In a Valentine's Day-themed survey, 27 per cent of voters names the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's star and Angelina as the celebrity couple they would most...
AceShowbiz

#Oscars2020 complete winners list: Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, 1917 and Parasite bag top honours at the Academy Awards

Oscars 2020: For the unversed, Brad Pitt won his first-ever Oscar award and dedicated the same his film's director, Quentin Tarantino. Also, check out the...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.