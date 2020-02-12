Global  

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas expecting their first child

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. According to a source to eonline.com, the star is about four months along, and while it's still "early" days, the couple is "extremely excited".

"They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them,"...
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting a Baby, Sources Say

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting a Baby, Sources Say

 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Expecting a Baby, Sources Say The news is being reported by Just Jared and multiple other sources. Jonas and Turner have not yet confirmed anything themselves. Reps for both of them have not said anything either. Insider, via 'Elle' Insider, via 'Elle' 23-year-old...

