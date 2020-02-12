Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas expecting their first child
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. According to a source to eonline.com, the star is about four months along, and while it's still "early" days, the couple is "extremely excited".
"They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them,"...
