Angrezi Medium: 5 things that will stay with you after watching the trailer of Irrfan Khan's drama

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Angrezi Medium: 5 things that will stay with you after watching the trailer of Irrfan Khan's drama2017 wasn't exactly a memorable year for Hindi Cinema since not too many films resonated with the audiences. The one that did still continues to shine three years later. It's Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar's Hindi Medium, a satirical and scathing take on the commercialisation that has crept in the education system. And now, it's time...
News video: 'Angrezi Medium' first look poster out with Irrfan's special message

'Angrezi Medium' first look poster out with Irrfan's special message 01:11

 Actress Radhika Madaan unveiled the first look posters of "Angrezi Medium" on social media. The actress took to Instagram to share the first look.

Entertainment News: Angrezi Medium trailer review - Irrfan Khan starrer makes you laugh, cry and jump in joy – Watch

Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' trailer assures that this one remains a must-watch and most-awaited release of 2020.
Zee News Also reported by •Bollywood LifeDNA

Angrezi Medium trailer: A heartwarming story of the bond between a father and a daughter

Irrfan Khan fans can finally rejoice! The makers of Angrezi Medium have finally released the trailer of the film starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndiaTimes

sajid_monsoori

Sajid Monsoori RT @mid_day: #AngreziMedium: 5 Things That Will Stay With You After Watching The Trailer Of #IrrfanKhan's Drama @irrfank @radhikamadan01… 28 minutes ago

mid_day

mid-day #AngreziMedium: 5 Things That Will Stay With You After Watching The Trailer Of #IrrfanKhan's Drama @irrfank… https://t.co/TblE2Rn5m7 2 hours ago

