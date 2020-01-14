Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ronan Keating to play Birmingham show

Ronan Keating to play Birmingham show

Express and Star Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Boyzone star Ronan Keating will bring his solo tour to Birmingham later this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Why Ronan Farrow is unsure justice will be served to Weinstein [Video]Why Ronan Farrow is unsure justice will be served to Weinstein

In a recent interview to The Daily Show, Ronan Farrow revealed some historical details surrounding the District Attorney’s office handling Harvey Weinstein’s trial and why he’s not wildly..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.