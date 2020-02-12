Amber Rose Responds To Everyone Saying She’s Too Pretty For Her Face Tattoo: “Do Whatever The F**k You Want In Your Life” Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Vixen Amber Rose isn’t living with regrets. The hip-hop model has come forward to defend putting her children’s name on her forehead. Big Facts: Last night, Amber hit up Instagram to address anyone and everyone having issues with her head ink. High-Key Details: On Wednesday, Muva Rose shared shots of herself donning the new tattoos. […]



The post Amber Rose Responds To Everyone Saying She’s Too Pretty For Her Face Tattoo: “Do Whatever The F**k You Want In Your Life” appeared first on . Vixen Amber Rose isn’t living with regrets. The hip-hop model has come forward to defend putting her children’s name on her forehead. Big Facts: Last night, Amber hit up Instagram to address anyone and everyone having issues with her head ink. High-Key Details: On Wednesday, Muva Rose shared shots of herself donning the new tattoos. […]The post Amber Rose Responds To Everyone Saying She’s Too Pretty For Her Face Tattoo: “Do Whatever The F**k You Want In Your Life” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Amber Rose Claps Back at Face Tattoo Haters Amber Rose is firing back at the haters who don’t approve of her large face tattoo that reads “Bash Slash.” If you don’t know, Amber got the tattoo...

Just Jared 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this SOHH Amber Rose Responds To Everyone Saying She's Too Pretty For Her Face Tattoo: "Do Whatever The F**k You Want In Your… https://t.co/28Wtggb5qN 29 minutes ago