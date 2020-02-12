Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amber Rose Responds To Everyone Saying She’s Too Pretty For Her Face Tattoo: “Do Whatever The F**k You Want In Your Life”

Amber Rose Responds To Everyone Saying She’s Too Pretty For Her Face Tattoo: “Do Whatever The F**k You Want In Your Life”

SOHH Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Amber Rose Responds To Everyone Saying She’s Too Pretty For Her Face Tattoo: “Do Whatever The F**k You Want In Your Life”Vixen Amber Rose isn’t living with regrets. The hip-hop model has come forward to defend putting her children’s name on her forehead. Big Facts: Last night, Amber hit up Instagram to address anyone and everyone having issues with her head ink. High-Key Details: On Wednesday, Muva Rose shared shots of herself donning the new tattoos. […]

The post Amber Rose Responds To Everyone Saying She’s Too Pretty For Her Face Tattoo: “Do Whatever The F**k You Want In Your Life” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amber Rose Claps Back at Face Tattoo Haters

Amber Rose is firing back at the haters who don’t approve of her large face tattoo that reads “Bash Slash.” If you don’t know, Amber got the tattoo...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Amber Rose Responds To Everyone Saying She's Too Pretty For Her Face Tattoo: "Do Whatever The F**k You Want In Your… https://t.co/28Wtggb5qN 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.