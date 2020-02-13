Global  

Suriya unveils 'Soorarai Pottru' song 'Veyyon Silli' on flight with 100 children, here's how he picked them

DNA Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Suriya flew with nearly 100 children in a flight and for the first time ever, unveiled his movie 'Soorarai Pottru's song 'Veyyon Silli' there with them
‘Veyyon Silli’ from Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ launched aboard SpiceJet flight

The film is directed by Sudha Kongara and has music by G.V. Prakash
