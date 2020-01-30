Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > John Kelly Mocked for Trump Criticism: If There Was Only Something He Could Have Done When He Was Chief of Staff…

John Kelly Mocked for Trump Criticism: If There Was Only Something He Could Have Done When He Was Chief of Staff…

Mediaite Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
John Kelly Mocked for Trump Criticism: If There Was Only Something He Could Have Done When He Was Chief of Staff…Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly seemingly unleashed on a number of news topics related to President Donald Trump during a 75 minutes speech at Drew University Wednesday night, but his description of his former boss’s call to Ukraine President Voldymor Zelinsky and defense of now-fired Col. Alexander Vindman are certain to get […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTAL - Published < > Embed
News video: Scalise meets with Trump Chief of Staff

Scalise meets with Trump Chief of Staff

 Scalise meets with Trump Chief of Staff

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chief Justice Reads Question About Himself [Video]Chief Justice Reads Question About Himself

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) asks House managers whether Chief Justice John Roberts presiding over an impeachment trial without witnesses contributes to a loss of legitimacy of the Supreme Court.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:47Published

Schiff Decries Attempts To Out Whistleblower And Smear Staffers [Video]Schiff Decries Attempts To Out Whistleblower And Smear Staffers

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) defends his staff and denounced Republican efforts to out the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former Chief of Staff John Kelly: Trump’s Ukraine Call Was an ‘Illegal Order’ that Col Vindman Was Taught to Report

Former Chief of Staff John Kelly: Trump’s Ukraine Call Was an ‘Illegal Order’ that Col Vindman Was Taught to ReportFormer White House Chief of Staff John Kelly seemingly unleashed on a number of news topics related to President Donald Trump during a 75 minutes speech at Drew...
Mediaite

Report: Trump Used To Pepper His Chief Of Staff With Questions About Badgers During Briefings

Report: Trump Used To Pepper His Chief Of Staff With Questions About Badgers During BriefingsAs former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attempted to brief President Donald Trump about the most high-stakes foreign and domestic policy maelstroms...
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

norsemndem

Blaine Johnson RT @Mediaite: John Kelly Mocked for Trump Criticism: If There Was Only Something He Could Have Done When He Was Chief of Staff… https://t.c… 25 minutes ago

Freedom7Adler

Freedom7 John Kelly Refuses to answer if Alexander Vindman is a deep cover russian agent! Vindman has mocked America with… https://t.co/xaT9Y5xs6T 36 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite John Kelly Mocked for Trump Criticism: If There Was Only Something He Could Have Done When He Was Chief of Staff… https://t.co/1kxoDeSgti 51 minutes ago

kelly_vine

kelly vine RT @sethmoulton: I left the #SOTU after Trump—a draft dodger who has mocked Sen. John McCain, Gold Star families, and soldiers with traumat… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.