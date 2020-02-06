Laura Ingraham Claims ‘No One Wants to Hear About’ Strzok, Page Anymore … One Hour After Hannity Asks: ‘What About Strzok and Page?’

Addressing the Republican Party’s declining favorability among women, Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned a top House Republican that “no one wants to hear about” former FBI attorney Lisa Page and Peter Strzok anymore—but her primetime partner, Sean Hannity, apparently didn’t get the memo. Ingraham offered her unsolicited advice to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — […]



Recent related videos from verified sources A 23-year-old has a boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age A 23-year-old has told how she doesn't care what people think of her boyfriend who is more than TWICE her age - because the sex is "100% better" than with younger men.Laura-Marie Jenks, 23, fell in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published 2 weeks ago Anonymous create pro-Taiwan page on United Nations website TAIWAN — Anonymous successfully hacked into a United Nations webpage and created a page that supports Taiwan. Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations because China—who is one of the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:32Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this