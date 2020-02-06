Global  

Laura Ingraham Claims ‘No One Wants to Hear About’ Strzok, Page Anymore … One Hour After Hannity Asks: ‘What About Strzok and Page?’

Mediaite Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Addressing the Republican Party’s declining favorability among women, Fox News host Laura Ingraham warned a top House Republican that “no one wants to hear about” former FBI attorney Lisa Page and Peter Strzok anymore—but her primetime partner, Sean Hannity, apparently didn’t get the memo. Ingraham offered her unsolicited advice to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — […]
News video: Laura Ingraham Wary Of A Bernie Sanders Victory

Laura Ingraham Wary Of A Bernie Sanders Victory 01:12

 The Fox News host compared Sanders’ 2020 campaign to President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory.

