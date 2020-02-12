Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Former Chief of Staff John Kelly: Trump’s Ukraine Call Was an ‘Illegal Order’ that Col Vindman Was Taught to Report

Former Chief of Staff John Kelly: Trump’s Ukraine Call Was an ‘Illegal Order’ that Col Vindman Was Taught to Report

Mediaite Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Former Chief of Staff John Kelly: Trump’s Ukraine Call Was an ‘Illegal Order’ that Col Vindman Was Taught to ReportFormer White House Chief of Staff John Kelly seemingly unleashed on a number of news topics related to President Donald Trump during a 75 minutes speech at Drew University Wednesday night, but his description of his former boss’s call to Ukraine President Voldymor Zelinsky and defense of now-fired Col. Alexander Vindman are certain to get […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTAL - Published < > Embed
News video: Scalise meets with Trump Chief of Staff

Scalise meets with Trump Chief of Staff

 Scalise meets with Trump Chief of Staff

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wounded Warriors Embraced By Former Commander In Chief [Video]Wounded Warriors Embraced By Former Commander In Chief

Wounded Warriors Embraced By Former Commander In Chief

Credit: KETKPublished

Military can handle Vindman 'any way they want': Trump [Video]Military can handle Vindman 'any way they want': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the military may look into disciplining former White House National Security Council aide Alexander Vindman, who testified in Trump&apos;s impeachment..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

White House Spox Contradicts John Kelly: ‘I Was In The Room With Him’ When He Backed Trump on Things He Now Criticizes

Stephanie Grisham contradicted former chief of staff John Kelly over recent remarks he made critical of President Donald Trump, saying she had been in the room...
Mediaite Also reported by •Politico

Trump slams ex-adviser who defended key impeachment witness

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out against former White House chief of staff John Kelly for being disloyal after the ex-adviser...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comIndependent

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.