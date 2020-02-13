Lauren Graham Totally Thought This Actor Was Brad Pitt Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

This is going to make Dax Shepard's day. On Thursday, Lauren Graham stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and admitted that she hilariously mistook her Parenthood co-star for Brad Pitt.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this