Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hoda Kotb Weighs In on Drama Over Vanessa and Nick Lachey's Alleged Gift to Jessica Simpson

Hoda Kotb Weighs In on Drama Over Vanessa and Nick Lachey's Alleged Gift to Jessica Simpson

E! Online Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
That was one interview Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will never forget. The Today hosts appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and opened up about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jessica Simpson went back to John Mayer 'close to nine times' [Video]Jessica Simpson went back to John Mayer 'close to nine times'

Jessica Simpson went back to John Mayer 'close to nine times' The singer-and-actress dated the hitmaker for five years after her divorce from Nick Lachey and she has now described their on-off romance..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hoda Kotb Weighs In On Awkward Moment When Nick & Vanessa Lachey Denied They Sent Jessica Simpson a Gift!

Hoda Kotb is opening up about the awkward moment that occurred during her interview with Nick and Vanessa Lachey. During the Today show interview last week, host...
Just Jared

Vanessa Lachey Reacts to Fan Calling Her Out for That Jessica Simpson Moment

During an interview on the Today show this week, and awkward moment occurred between Nick and Vanessa Lachey, as well as the hosts of the show. Hoda Kotb said...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.