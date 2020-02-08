Gwen Stefani Scraps More Shows From Las Vegas Residency

The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker announces on Twitter that she is still battling her health issues despite her effort to return for her 'Just a Girl' concerts in Sin City.

