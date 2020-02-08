Global  

Gwen Stefani Scraps More Shows From Las Vegas Residency

Thursday, 13 February 2020
The 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker announces on Twitter that she is still battling her health issues despite her effort to return for her 'Just a Girl' concerts in Sin City.
 Gwen Stafani says she is still sick and has canceled her Wednesday concert for her Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater.

Gwen Stefani has canceled her Las Vegas residency shows through Feb. 22 due to being sick. The singer tells fans refunds will be available at the original point of purchase. Visit ktnv.com for more..

The Regional Transportation Commission is teaming up with Las Vegas valley businesses to show some love to riders in the lead-up to Valentine's Day. RTC is planning several fun events, including fresh..

Unable to perform her 'Just a Girl' show on February 8, the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker assures fans that she is doing everything she can to get back on stage for...
Gwen Stefani is taking some more time off to rest. The 50-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Tuesday (February 11) to announce that she has been forced to...
