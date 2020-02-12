Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Wendy Williams suggests Jussie Smollett's career is over, criticizes new charges brought against him

Wendy Williams suggests Jussie Smollett's career is over, criticizes new charges brought against him

FOXNews.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Wendy Williams had some choice words for the city of Chicago and Jussie Smollett following his new indictment on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police about being attacked in 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Jussie Smollett Indicted Again For Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

Jussie Smollett Indicted Again For Alleged Hate Crime Hoax 01:29

 ET Canada has all the details on former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, who was indicted again on six new charges stemming from the alleged hate crime hoax that occurred almost a year ago.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade proud to support daughter identifying as transgender, Jussie Smollett faces new charge [Video]Trending: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade proud to support daughter identifying as transgender, Jussie Smollett faces new charge

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Jussie Smollett indicted on six counts for faking attack [Video]Jussie Smollett indicted on six counts for faking attack

CHICAGO — Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett is facing a new six-count indictment for filing false reports last year that he was the victim of a hate crime. According to USA Today, Smollett had..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago

Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in ChicagoCHICAGO: Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted on Tuesday for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and anti-gay attack he allegedly staged on...
WorldNews

Jussie Smollett Faces 6 New Charges in Chicago

Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday (Feb. 11) for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and anti-gay attack he...
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sarge38a

Stumpy ⁦@WendyWilliams⁩ BE CAREFUL OR U’LL CONTINUE TO SAY STUPID SHIT AND UR CAREER WILL BE OVER. HE SHOULDNT HAVE MADE U… https://t.co/uzKhtAO3vx 4 minutes ago

Mike87269149

Mike RT @bobross06194046: Wendy Williams suggests Jussie Smollett's career is over, criticizes new charges brought against him https://t.co/BgE… 8 minutes ago

bobross06194046

bob ross Wendy Williams suggests Jussie Smollett's career is over, criticizes new charges brought against him… https://t.co/e8A6UkDdun 10 minutes ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Wendy Williams suggests Jussie Smollett's career is over, criticizes new charges brought against him"… https://t.co/1MpIuZgh6l 14 minutes ago

altha1952

Miss Penny HE MUST GO TO JAIL😡😡 Wendy Williams suggests Jussie Smollett's career is over, criticizes new charges brought again… https://t.co/Hcd90C3bL9 19 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Wendy Williams suggests Jussie Smollett’s career is over, criticizes new charges brought against him | Fox News https://t.co/dMspRPxHsH 28 minutes ago

Newsi2w

Newsindia2world Wendy Williams suggests Jussie Smollett’s career is over, criticizes new charges brought against him… https://t.co/8jyxT5P2Iv 33 minutes ago

popfinna

pop.finna #cd2420b6206f550989eeca7301ed2515 #foxnewspersonwendywilliams Wendy Williams suggests Jussie Smollett's career is o… https://t.co/zZuodCigB3 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.