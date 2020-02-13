Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones audition amp goes up for auction

Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones audition amp goes up for auction

Reuters Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Bill Wyman's Rolling Stones audition amp goes up for auctionFormer Rolling Stones bass guitarist Bill Wyman is selling off part of his vast archive of music memorabilia, including the 1962 amplifier that helped him clinch his audition for the British rock band.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

karlofkarl

carlyle baker RT @SweetJaneBlog: Julien's Auctions Presents | Property From Bill Wyman And His Rolling Stones Archive | May 29th, 30th & 31st 2020. The s… 14 hours ago

radiorockdiary

The Rock Diary #OTD Bill Wyman announced he would quit the Rolling Stones 40 years ago today…but he wouldn’t actually do it for another nine years. 18 hours ago

oindrentruntran

Fco J Marquez Y @juanborrelli @aeroforceso Los extraordinarios Mick Jager, Bill Wyman, Brian Jones, Charlie Wyatt’s y Keith Richard… https://t.co/kT5gugLFQn 21 hours ago

GilberteC

🐰🖤Big T.T Goth Ghoul Friend🖤🦇 RT @inquirerdotnet: The former Rolling Stones bass guitarist will sell part of his vast archive of music memorabilia in May. | @AFP https:… 23 hours ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer The former Rolling Stones bass guitarist will sell part of his vast archive of music memorabilia in May. | @AFP https://t.co/XiNfxrqlkP 23 hours ago

JohnApp63499667

John Applegate Ex-Rolling Stones Bassist Bill Wyman Will Auction Instruments https://t.co/1lv4IAKhot 1 day ago

CindyWaldo1

Cindy Waldo RT @rrgalusha: Hear my interview with Rolling Stone's bassist Bill Wyman. This originally aired in August, 2003. Wyman was a founding mem… 1 day ago

rock101movie

Rock 101 KLOL documentary Bill Wyman to Auction Amp That Got Him Gig With Rolling Stones https://t.co/67C4R1CVKa https://t.co/bkmnUis7NL 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.