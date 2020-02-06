John Kelly Rips Fox News: ‘You Are Not An Informed Citizen’ If You Only Watch Fox

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

John Kelly disparaged Fox News and how informed its viewers are during a lecture series interview at Drew University Wednesday. “You have to be careful about what you are watching and reading because the media has taken sides,” he said. “So if you only watch Fox News, because it’s reinforcing what you believe, you are […] John Kelly disparaged Fox News and how informed its viewers are during a lecture series interview at Drew University Wednesday. “You have to be careful about what you are watching and reading because the media has taken sides,” he said. “So if you only watch Fox News, because it’s reinforcing what you believe, you are […] 👓 View full article

