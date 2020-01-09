Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Third Child (Report)

Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Third Child (Report)

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Congrats may be in order for Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias! The couple reportedly welcomed their third child…just a few days after it was revealed that Anna was expecting again. The news was reportedly revealed by Enrique‘s brother Julio Iglesias Jr. while making an appearance on a Chilean radio station. “I’ve already become an uncle,” [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child into the world [Video]Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child into the world

Enrique Iglesias' brother has revealed the singer and his partner Anna Kournikova have welcomed their third child into the world.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published

Records Show Texas City Paid Enrique Iglesias $485,000 To Perform At 2015 Holiday Concert [Video]Records Show Texas City Paid Enrique Iglesias $485,000 To Perform At 2015 Holiday Concert

According to records that were recently made public due to a new Texas law, the city of McAllen paid singer Enrique Iglesias $485,000 in taxpayer money to perform at a holiday concert in 2015. Katie..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Anna Kournikova

Julio Iglesias Jr., the brother of the 'Hero' hitmaker, lets the news slip when asked to comment on reports of the former tennis player's pregnancy during an...
AceShowbiz

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child into the world


ContactMusic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

roberta_lanzoni

Roberta Lanzoni RT @mirosawasawecka: Enrique Iglesias about Anna Kournikova Iglesias:"Firstly, she's the coolest girl in the world. And she understands who… 6 minutes ago

KG95Variety

KG95 Sioux City Enrique and Anna are a family of five! https://t.co/bD4IAeBMGR 7 minutes ago

olderbrother21

Tarrell Bellinger RT @JustJared: Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have reportedly welcomed their third child! Find out what his brother said: https://t.c… 10 minutes ago

BettyAbreu11

Betty Abreu RT @EnriqueIg_Fans: #tbt Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova out and about in Paris, France https://t.co/r590Gm85dk 14 minutes ago

HirenMParekh

Hiren Parekh RT @republic: Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova blessed with third child? https://t.co/d1udC0cv2d 14 minutes ago

1071KISSFM

1071 KISS FM Enrique and Anna are a family of five! https://t.co/KdASKsgyqx 38 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Third Child (Report) https://t.co/mgpd0siRF0 https://t.co/mgZlrwOYYB 43 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Third Child (Report) https://t.co/TQEsPTvvPF https://t.co/yYVeFKx3jE 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.