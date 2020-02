Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

President Donald Trump’s former Communications Director and Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks will be returning to the White House as an aide to the president’s son in law and adviser Jared Kushner. According to the New York Times, Hicks “will report” to Kushner and “work with the White House political director, Brian Jack,” under […] President Donald Trump’s former Communications Director and Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks will be returning to the White House as an aide to the president’s son in law and adviser Jared Kushner. According to the New York Times, Hicks “will report” to Kushner and “work with the White House political director, Brian Jack,” under […] 👓 View full article