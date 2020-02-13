Global  

Watch: Future Teases New Lil Baby + DaBaby-Featured LIFE IS GOOD Remix + It’s Pure Flames

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Watch: Future Teases New Lil Baby + DaBaby-Featured LIFE IS GOOD Remix + It’s Pure FlamesAtlanta rapper Future is steady working. The hip-hop heavyweight has teased fans with a snippet of a “Life Is Good” remix featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby. Watch and comment below!

