Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Guest Judges Include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Whoopi Goldberg

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Guest Judges Include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Whoopi Goldberg

E! Online Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
What do Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rachel Bloom and Jeff Goldblum all have in common? They're all going to serve as guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race season 12. The...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Seem Bothered By Conservatives

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Seem Bothered By Conservatives 00:32

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be a host on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Season 12. According to the HuffPost, other hosts include Jeff Goldblum and Nicki Minaj. Yet Ocasio-Cortez’s created a lot of controversy by conservatives, saying it would be “unpatriotic.” One person said: “The...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Seem Bothered By Conservatives [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doesn't Seem Bothered By Conservatives

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be a host on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for Season 12. According to the HuffPost, other hosts include Jeff Goldblum and Nicki Minaj. Yet Ocasio-Cortez’s created a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Trending: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [Video]Trending: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's thrilled to be a guest judge on RuPaul's 12th season of Drag Race.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be a guest judge on Drag Race Season 12 and no, we’re not ok

Drag Race has announced its slate of guest judges for the upcoming Season 12, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(!) joining Jeff Goldblum, Whoopi Goldberg, Robyn and...
PinkNews Also reported by •Daily CallerBillboard.com

Don’t panic, but RuPaul just admitted the fun has ended for him ahead of Drag Race season 12

RuPaul confessed being a drag queen has lost part of its appeal since his stratospheric rise to the top. The Drag Race host got candid while appearing on Late...
PinkNews Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

jimshu050

Jimmy Shoes Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will join a host of luminaries on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” this season, but not everyone is th… https://t.co/FlKNJMaJb1 55 minutes ago

paeznyc

Margie Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez channels Drag Race royalty while shutting down right-wing haters https://t.co/T8fDvnJzWr #politics #feedly 1 hour ago

aisuanna

Anna S. RT @PinkNews: Rachel Bloom’s Drag Race guest judge stint got very emotional for a really beautiful reason https://t.co/PYd5Xx3YUk 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Rachel Bloom’s Drag Race guest judge stint got very emotional for a really beautiful reason https://t.co/PYd5Xx3YUk 2 hours ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot Ru-joice! The guest judges for next season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' have been revealed https://t.co/RTKd3D0mbZ 2 hours ago

JaniceDickinyou

Janice Dickinyourson Have you heard this @RuPaul Podcat featuring @katya_zamo they only go and talk about my name! Gagged! I applied for… https://t.co/HtPz0Gm2Ts 3 hours ago

Tarmehee

ไอตราหมี(คลั่งรัก)โหดสุดในย่านนี้🥛 RT @ThePopHub: Normani has been confirmed as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12. https://t.co/WvYNU1peYz 3 hours ago

Starlight_Mad

Starlight RT @Spilling_The_T: The amount of quoteable lines from this untucked episode only proves that RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1 could've been… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.