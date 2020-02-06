Global  

White House Spox Contradicts John Kelly: ‘I Was In The Room With Him’ When He Backed Trump on Things He Now Criticizes

Mediaite Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Stephanie Grisham contradicted former chief of staff John Kelly over recent remarks he made critical of President Donald Trump, saying she had been in the room when Kelly backed Trump on things he now says were not great.
