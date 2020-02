Watch: DJ Khaled Channels His Inner James Bond Riding A Jet Ski In A Full Suit Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

We The Best CEO DJ Khaled continues to deliver epic social media content on an hourly basis. The hip-hop star has gone over and beyond courtesy of a new clip showing him riding a jet ski in a dapper af business suit. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: DJ Khaled Channels His Inner James Bond Riding A Jet Ski In A Full Suit appeared first on . We The Best CEO DJ Khaled continues to deliver epic social media content on an hourly basis. The hip-hop star has gone over and beyond courtesy of a new clip showing him riding a jet ski in a dapper af business suit. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: DJ Khaled Channels His Inner James Bond Riding A Jet Ski In A Full Suit appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 4hiphop Watch: DJ Khaled Channels His Inner James Bond Riding A Jet Ski In A Full Suit - We The Best CEO DJ Khaled continue… https://t.co/1wE5sAsvsq 2 days ago SOHH Watch: DJ Khaled Channels His Inner James Bond Riding A Jet Ski In A Full Suit #DJKhaled https://t.co/zzWQaKlFEX https://t.co/n99hb1AzX4 2 days ago