Kristin Cavallari Dishes on Her Secret Past Relationship With a Hills Cameraman

A much-needed girls' night! In this clip from Thursday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari grabs dinner with fellow The Hills alums Heidi Montag and...

Audrina Patridge Wants to Join Very Cavallari Full Time After Reunion With Kristin & Heidi! The Hills are alive on E! Audrina Patridge stopped by Pop of the Morning Tuesday to share secrets about her recent Hills reunion with Kristin Cavallari and Heidi...

E! Online 2 days ago



