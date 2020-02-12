Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > James Marsden Reveals What 'The Notebook' Fans Used to Tell Him

James Marsden Reveals What 'The Notebook' Fans Used to Tell Him

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
James Marsden steps out looking so dapper on Wednesday night (February 12) in New York City. The following day, the Sonic the Hedgehog actor stopped by Good Morning America to do some promo work for the film, hitting theaters this weekend. He was asked about being in The Notebook as Hal, the other man in [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: James Marsden Talks ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’

James Marsden Talks ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ 01:46

 James Marsden stars in the live-action, computer animated adventure “Sonic The Hedgehog”, and while chatting with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, he shares that his affection for that mammal dates all the way back to his childhood. Plus, he reveals what it was like to work with the legendary Jim...

Recent related news from verified sources

James Marsden Recalls the Flack He Got for His Notebook Character

It's normal not to forget your first love...and Allie Hamilton's second. Fans are well aware of the saga of Rachel McAdams' character in The Notebook, the...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni James Marsden Reveals What 'The Notebook' Fans Used to Tell Him https://t.co/52XnjRs6k3 di @JustJared 32 minutes ago

AllTheCoolKids4

MrKorst RT @JustJared: James Marsden is revealing what fans of "The Notebook" used to tell him about his character: https://t.co/4AoaPcO6YW 38 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com James Marsden is revealing what fans of "The Notebook" used to tell him about his character: https://t.co/4AoaPcO6YW 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle James Marsden Reveals What ‘The Notebook’ Fans Used to Tell Him https://t.co/ia9GkJxw1r https://t.co/OhOIXQlw2y 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian James Marsden Reveals What ‘The Notebook’ Fans Used to Tell Him https://t.co/wzfqB9nXCj https://t.co/YN3OLFZ8Qi 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ James Marsden Reveals What ‘The Notebook’ Fans Used to Tell Him https://t.co/rOyU4fGEUO https://t.co/pubtv6ntF4 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.