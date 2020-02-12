Mr. Grahambourine Man RT @DBlundellShow: NEW PODCAST 🖐️🍆 @BlueJays are off to a hot start.Jays catcher Reese McGuire was arrested for publicly pleasuring himsel… 2 days ago Dean Blundell Show NEW PODCAST 🖐️🍆 @BlueJays are off to a hot start.Jays catcher Reese McGuire was arrested for publicly pleasuring h… https://t.co/v9vuEpVk55 2 days ago S RT @JustJared: This MLB player was caught pleasuring himself in a parking lot and was arrested: https://t.co/AMSb2xLVxx 2 days ago Kim Kardashian MLB’s Reese McGuire Arrested for Pleasuring Himself in Public https://t.co/PalEAkWoIK 2 days ago Global Connect+ MLB’s Reese McGuire Arrested for Pleasuring Himself in Public https://t.co/ArZi8sbATN 2 days ago JustJared.com This MLB player was caught pleasuring himself in a parking lot and was arrested: https://t.co/AMSb2xLVxx 2 days ago