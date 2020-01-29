Global  

Courtney Love Reveals She Is 18 Months Sober

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Courtney Love has revealed she is 18 months sober! The 55-year-old entertainer was in attendance at the 2020 NME Awards to receive the Icon Award, and announced the news on stage. “I didn’t prepare any speech, sorry I didn’t mean to be disrespectful,” Courtney said in her speech. “I woke up this morning and I [...]
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Courtney Love Says She's 18 Months Sober

Courtney Love Says She's 18 Months Sober 01:20

 While accepting the 2020 NME Icon Award, Courtney Love reveals she's celebrating 18 months of sobriety.

