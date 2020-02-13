Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Third Child

Enrique Iglesias & Anna Kournikova Welcome Third Child

Billboard.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have a new addition to their family. Iglesias shared the news of his third child...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child into the world

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child into the world 01:11

 Enrique Iglesias' brother has revealed the singer and his partner Anna Kournikova have welcomed their third child into the world.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Quietly Welcome Baby No. 3

Congratulations are in order for Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova! The 44-year-old singer and the 38-year-old tennis star have welcomed their third child....
E! Online

Look Back at Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Nearly 20-Year Love Story

Enrique Iglesias has been partner Anna Kournikova's hero for a very long time. The 44-year-old Latin pop star and the 38-year-old Russian tennis pro began a...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.