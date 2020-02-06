Global  

The Invisible Man to release in India on February 28

Mid-Day Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Universal Pictures International India is set for the release of Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, The Handmaid's Tale) starrer The Invisible Man. Scheduled to hit theatres in India on February 28, film will
open in two languages - English and Hindi to cater to fans of the horror genre across the country.

A terrifying modern...
