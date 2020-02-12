Sabrina Carpenter Has a Valentine's Day Present For Her Fans!

Sabrina Carpenter has a super sweet Valentine’s Day present for her fans! The 20-year-old actress and musician just announced she’s dropping a new song called “Honeymood Fades” in honor on the romantic holiday. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina took to her Instagram to share the exciting news. “surprise, my valentine [...]

