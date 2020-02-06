Global  

A Timeline of Snoop Dogg & Gayle King's Feud Over Kobe Bryant Interview Question

Billboard.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
  Snoop Dogg quickly rose to become one of the fiercest critics of CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King after she conducted an interview...
News video: Snoop Dogg Says He 'Didn't Threaten' Gayle King in Instagram Video

Snoop Dogg Says He 'Didn't Threaten' Gayle King in Instagram Video 01:16

 Snoop Dogg Says He 'Didn't Threaten' Gayle King in Instagram Video Snoop Dogg insists that his message to King was misinterpreted. Snoop Dogg, via statement The rapper previously released an Instagram message that appeared to threaten King. Snoop Dogg, via Instagram The message was in reference to...

Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King [Video]Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King

Rapper Snoop Dogg has offered an apology to journalist Gayle King after angularly criticizing her recent interview with Lisa Leslie on Kobe Bryant’s legacy.

Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King [Video]Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King

Snoop Dogg has issued a public apology to veteran journalist Gayle King for lashing out at her following a controversial interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. During the conversation, King asked..

Snoop Dogg Accuses Gayle King of Trying to 'Tarnish' Kobe Bryant's Legacy With Rape Interview Question

Fans of Kobe Bryant expressed outrage this week over Gayle King's interview with Lisa Leslie, during which the reporter probed the former WNBA...
Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg for Calling Out Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Rape Interview Question

Bill Cosby, who is currently serving a prison sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in...
