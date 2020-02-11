Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Vanessa Bryant Announces Change to Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Announces Change to Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

E! Online Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
"There is no #24 without #2." Vanessa Bryant is honoring the legacy of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. It's been almost three weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to mourn Kobe and Gigi

Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to mourn Kobe and Gigi 00:50

 Vanessa Bryant has outpoured her grief on Instagram as she mourns her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King [Video]Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King

Snoop Dogg has issued a public apology to veteran journalist Gayle King for lashing out at her following a controversial interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. During the conversation, King asked..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:26Published

Kobe and Gianna Bryant have been laid to rest [Video]Kobe and Gianna Bryant have been laid to rest

he late NBA superstar and his daughter were buried at a Southern California cemetery Friday, according to their death certificates.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Shares a Heartfelt Message About Losing Kobe and Her Daughter Gianna


TIME

Vanessa Bryant Renames Kobe's Charity To Honor Gianna, 'Mamba & Mambacita'

Vanessa Bryant says Kobe's charity will have a new name -- the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation -- and she says it's all to honor Gianna Bryant. "Because...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Aisha56567186

Aisha RT @enews: Vanessa Bryant Announces Change to Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna https://t.co/7iqMhY5xTW 2 minutes ago

naaaatteeee

Nathan Nguyen RT @LakeShowCP: Vanessa Bryant announced a Mamba Sports Foundation change to honor Gianna. https://t.co/hlsKDvjUxE 4 minutes ago

Comanche980x

Kenya Foundation renamed in honor of Kobe, Gianna https://t.co/HSYmitVfnE 5 minutes ago

Lakotasky

T.F. Vanessa Bryant says the Mamba Sports Foundation will be renamed in honor of Kobe, Gianna - It will now be known as… https://t.co/C0Sn64SCNy 11 minutes ago

enews

E! News Vanessa Bryant Announces Change to Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna https://t.co/7iqMhY5xTW 12 minutes ago

thesavvypundit

TheSavvyPundit RT @sweetsgrandma: Kobe Bryant‘s Mamba Sports Foundation will now be known as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, in honor of both the… 19 minutes ago

BLACKWORLDTV1

BLACKWORLDTV Vanessa Bryant Announces Name Change to Mamba Sports Foundation Inspired by Kobe and Gianna https://t.co/31c1wMNZ5d 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.