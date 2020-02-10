Global  

James Carville Fires Back at Bernie Sanders: ‘I Am A Political Hack!’

Mediaite Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
James Carville Fires Back at Bernie Sanders: ‘I Am A Political Hack!’In a phone interview with Vanity Fair contributor Peter Hamby, Democratic pundit James Carville Thursday returned fire at Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after the 2020 front runner billed him a “political hack.” Love to talk on the phone with @JamesCarville pic.twitter.com/ZDGZhGEgst — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 13, 2020 According to Hamby, Carville was aware he […]
News video: Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise

Biden's 2020 Bid On The Verge Of Implosion, Sanders On The Rise 00:33

 REUTERS/Brian Snyder Former Vice President Joe Biden's disastrous results in Iowa and expected flop in New Hampshire have some establishment Democrats panicking. Sen. Bernie Sanders' simultaneous rise in national polls and strong support across the early states is intensifying their fears that the...

Wall Street Waves Off Sanders Candidacy [Video]Wall Street Waves Off Sanders Candidacy

Bernie Sanders is on the rise. He did well at the Iowa caucus, winning the states popular vote. He squeaked out a victory in New Hampshire. Many Democrats think Sanders is now the frontrunner. However,..

In New Hampshire, Dems seek to prove their viability [Video]In New Hampshire, Dems seek to prove their viability

From Bernie Sanders' "multi-generational, multi-racial political movement" to Amy Klobuchar's "movement of fired up democrats" to Joe Biden's support "from black and brown voters", Democratic..

‘I Don’t Want To Be in a Cult!’ James Carville Warns Against Dems Nominating Bernie Sanders

Democratic strategist *James Carville* turned things up to 11 again by warning that the Democratic Party would essentially become a "cult" by nominating Senator...
Mediaite

‘That’s Exactly Who The F*** I Am!’: James Carville Fires Back At Bernie Sanders

Back & forth
Daily Caller


ClarenceMack3

Clarence Mack 'That's Exactly Who The F*** I Am!': James Carville Fires Back At Bernie Sanders #Topbuzz https://t.co/dzfU0fdOZd 4 minutes ago

56ma74tante

Mémé’s Back!!! ❤️🇺🇸😘 RT @DailyCaller: ‘That’s Exactly Who The F*** I Am!’: James Carville Fires Back At Bernie Sanders https://t.co/pMDmPN7o7H 6 minutes ago

crunchtimelover

Howard Fleisher RT @WashTimes: James Carville fires back after Bernie Sanders calls him 'hack': 'At least I'm not a communist' https://t.co/j6WIv8tx65 7 minutes ago

mariacebreco

Maria Cebreco James Carville Fires Back at ‘Communist’ Bernie Sanders, Proudly Calls Himself a ‘Hack’ https://t.co/GBjNAc6bmR… https://t.co/ywDFbFK1U7 7 minutes ago

couponpadawan

Coupon Padawan 🐼 RT @PepperOceanna: Days after former Clinton adviser James Carville said he was “scared to death” of Bernie capturing the Democratic presid… 8 minutes ago

GreenDiplomacy

Green Diplomacy James Carville fires back after Bernie Sanders calls him 'hack': 'At least I'm not a communist' - Washington Times https://t.co/md9lSUigjt 9 minutes ago

tinitini808

Bernie beats Trump. 🔥✊❤️ RT @LostDiva: What Kind Of Democrat Calls Other Democrat Voters COMMUNISTS? When You Talk About Bernie, You're Talking About VOTERS. Y DON'… 18 minutes ago

ni_recantare

🎵𝒜𝓃𝓏𝒾 𝒞𝒶𝓃𝓉𝒶𝓇𝑒. . .🎶⭐️⭐️⭐️🌩️🌩️🌩️ RT @monstro_fan: ‘That’s Exactly Who The F*** I Am!’: James Carville Fires Back At Bernie Sanders https://t.co/uzrQ1G7CUP via @dailycaller 20 minutes ago

