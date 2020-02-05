Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Vanessa Bryant Is Renaming Kobe Bryant's Charity - Find Out Why!

Vanessa Bryant Is Renaming Kobe Bryant's Charity - Find Out Why!

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is honoring not only her late husband Kobe Bryant, but also her late daughter, Gianna, with a name change. In an announcement on Thursday (February 13), Vanessa revealed that the name of the foundation will be changed to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. “Because there is no #24 without #2, we have [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to mourn Kobe and Gigi

Vanessa Bryant takes to Instagram to mourn Kobe and Gigi 00:50

 Vanessa Bryant has outpoured her grief on Instagram as she mourns her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Hudson To Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson To Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a special tribute to the late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, at Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:24Published

Tucson High students honor Kobe Bryant, other passengers who died for remembrance day [Video]Tucson High students honor Kobe Bryant, other passengers who died for remembrance day

As part of remembrance day at THMS students and staff will honor Kobe Bryant, and the other passengers who died in the helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe and Gigi Memorial Will Go Down Feb. 24 at Staples Center

The Kobe and Gigi Bryant public memorial has been set for Monday, Feb. 24 at Staples Center -- with organizers expecting a MASSIVE turnout, and Vanessa Bryant...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineNew Zealand Herald

Vanessa Bryant Posts Another Heartbreaking Message About Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant has just shared another heartbreaking message about the death of Kobe Bryant, her husband. “#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much....
Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.comE! OnlineNew Zealand HeraldBillboard.comCTV News

Tweets about this

gossipieh

Gossipieh Vanessa Bryant honors daughter Gigi by renaming Kobe’s sports charity https://t.co/gxRoNHFsNg https://t.co/3uGhgvvEgL 18 minutes ago

HugoFeijo

Hugo Feijo Filho RT @JustJared: Vanessa Bryant is renaming Kobe Bryant's charity, and there's an emotional reason why: https://t.co/3nUXB9f7q9 48 minutes ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Vanessa Bryant honors daughter Gianna by renaming Kobe's charity the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation https://t.co/n4UyMXaGxF 49 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Vanessa Bryant Is Renaming Kobe Bryant’s Charity – Find Out Why! https://t.co/gZ2Hu1nrAx https://t.co/WyWw0Jz1Ee 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Vanessa Bryant Is Renaming Kobe Bryant’s Charity – Find Out Why! https://t.co/1HKLUcY3ZI https://t.co/lta2LDq0wX 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Vanessa Bryant Is Renaming Kobe Bryant’s Charity – Find Out Why! https://t.co/jvpIDuQIq3 https://t.co/IcQIGj0uBu 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Vanessa Bryant is renaming Kobe Bryant's charity, and there's an emotional reason why: https://t.co/3nUXB9f7q9 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.