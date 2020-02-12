Global  

Jackie Chan & Arnold Schwarzenegger Battle It Out in 'Iron Mask' Trailer - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger go head-to-head in the trailer for their new movie The Iron Mask! The 65-year-old martial artist and the 72-year-old former governor of California team up in the upcoming film. Here’s the synopsis: “Set in the 18th century, The Iron Mask follows English traveller Jonathan Green as he journeys from Russia [...]
Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Published < > Embed
News video: The Iron Mask Official Trailer (2020)

The Iron Mask Official Trailer (2020) 01:45

 The Iron Mask is out on April 10, 2020

