The Weeknd Announces the Album Title!

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Weeknd is revealing the title of his new album! The 29-year-old musician revealed his new record’s title on Thursday (February 13) on his social media. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd The new album is called After Hours – however, there is no official release date just yet. In an accompanying [...] 👓 View full article

