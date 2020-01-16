Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Weeknd Announces the Album Title!

The Weeknd Announces the Album Title!

Just Jared Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The Weeknd is revealing the title of his new album! The 29-year-old musician revealed his new record’s title on Thursday (February 13) on his social media. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd The new album is called After Hours – however, there is no official release date just yet. In an accompanying [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: The Weeknd Teases New Album 'After Hours'

The Weeknd Teases New Album 'After Hours' 00:43

 The Weeknd Teases New Album 'After Hours' The singer took to Instagram to share a video which sees him driving through a tunnel in the city at night before the title of the album is revealed. 'After Hours' will be The Weeknd's first album since 2016's 'Starboy' and his 2018 EP, 'My Dear Melancholy.'...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Weeknd announces new album 'After Hours' [Video]The Weeknd announces new album 'After Hours'

The Weeknd has revealed to fans on social media that his new album will be called 'After Hours'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:46Published

Machine Gun Kelly announces pop-punk album title [Video]Machine Gun Kelly announces pop-punk album title

Machine Gun Kelly announces pop-punk album title The star has revealed the title of his "pop-punk album" featuring Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The rapper previously revealed he planned to release..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Weeknd Unveils Title of New Album Through Trippy Trailer

Prior to announcing the title of his upcoming album, the Canadian singer has released two singles, 'Heartless' and 'Blinding Lights', which are performing well...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

songsMeraki

Music News 🎧 #Songs The Weeknd Drops Title Track from New Album ‘After Hours’; Announces Album Release Date https://t.co/uVnYOJ4GjE 15 minutes ago

isabitty

𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐚 RT @HotNewHipHop: .@theweeknd just announced the title of his new album #AFTERHOURS WHO'S READY? 👀🎉 https://t.co/YIaKmSCIl5 50 minutes ago

idolator

idolator It's not much yet, but at least we have a title. @theweeknd spilled some tea about his 4th album last week:… https://t.co/4iEbEy2bZs 2 days ago

dankanator_ofcl

Dankanator The Weeknd Announces Album Title: After Hours. P.S. Happy Birthday Abel Tesfaye. @theweeknd #TheWeeknd… https://t.co/EZtnrlY5dr 3 days ago

ZvonimirWIRIP

The Candy Shop RT @HipHopNMore: 🚨 The Weeknd has announced the title of his new album 'After Hours' https://t.co/MqxaQZhPCI https://t.co/LIChyRLddC 4 days ago

mxdwn

Raymond Flotat . @theweeknd Announces Title of New Album Is After Hours https://t.co/U9wp84yrqq https://t.co/GDbYt0KdPy 4 days ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News The Weeknd announces new album After Hours - The Weeknd has confirmed his new album is called 'After Hours'. The Ca… https://t.co/OkBotzIB7N 4 days ago

Bake_Wear

Sound In The Signals The Weeknd Announces Album Title: https://t.co/DFPXfW2hGk https://t.co/x6f2U6sX1f 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.