Billie Eilish's Bond Theme Song Is Here: Listen to "No Time to Die"

E! Online Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
You will be shaken, not stirred, by Billie Eilish's theme song for the new James Bond film No Time to Die. In January, it was announced that the now-Grammy-winning 18-year-old singer...
News video: Ever wondered what Billie Eilish made from over 7,000 Skittles looks like?

Ever wondered what Billie Eilish made from over 7,000 Skittles looks like? 00:27

 Courtney Carson, a talented US-based artist, creates this hyper-realistic tribute to pop sensation Billie Eilish.

'No Time to Die': Billie Eilish drops Bond theme [Video]'No Time to Die': Billie Eilish drops Bond theme

Pop sensation Billie Eilish, fresh off her big Grammy Awards victory and an Oscar night performance, has released her much-anticipated official theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film..

Justin Bieber is 'so proud' of Billie Eilish [Video]Justin Bieber is 'so proud' of Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber has gushed about how proud he is of Billie Eilish for her James Bond theme 'No Time To Die'.

Billie Eilish's Bond theme for No Time To Die is a big improvement on last time


Bond by numbers: Every James Bond theme song and where it charted

Billie Eilish has unveiled her title track to the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die.
