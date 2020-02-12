Valentine’s Day: Love stories of Tolly'd stars

Friday, 14 February 2020 () While Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu and Naga Chaitanya were victorious in making their reel life heroines into real-life wives, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Nani found their girlfriends outside the film fraternity. Check out the cute love stories of our favourite Tollywood stars.
Lucky in love? You’re missing out. This Valentine’s Day, the DatingTwitter Advice Bureau is here to celebrate the most mortifying stories, cringeworthy confessions, and unlikely advice, all shared by those of us who’ve lost romance down the back of the sofa. The Bureau takes top Tweets and...
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to share the big screen in the upcoming romantic drama film Love Aaj Kal. The Love Aaj Kal co-stars have been seen together several times, due to which many..