Olivia Newton-John Gives New Update on Breast Cancer Battle

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Olivia Newton-John is sharing the latest update on her breast cancer diagnosis. The 71-year-old singer made an appearance on the Australian talk show The Project on Thursday (February 13), revealing that she’s feeling “fantastic.” ‘I’m doing really well,” she said. “Thank you for your love and support, I really appreciate it.” When asked if her [...]
