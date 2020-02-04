Olivia Newton-John Gives New Update on Breast Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John is sharing the latest update on her breast cancer diagnosis. The 71-year-old singer made an appearance on the Australian talk show The Project on Thursday (February 13), revealing that she’s feeling “fantastic.” ‘I’m doing really well,” she said. “Thank you for your love and support, I really appreciate it.” When asked if her [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Shannen Doherty shares she has stage 4 breast cancer: 'I'd rather people hear it from me' Shannen Doherty has always been transparent about the struggles she has faced. Now, the actress has revealed a new struggle that she's kept out of the public eye. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:50Published 3 weeks ago Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum decided to make the announcement before details were leaked to the press. Shannen Doherty, via 'ABC News' The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Breast cancer survivors create own products to help others NEW YORK (AP) — Women fighting breast cancer are increasingly seeing more options for bras as well as clean beauty treatments and other products that help them...

SeattlePI.com 3 days ago



Artificial intelligence aims to improve breast cancer diagnoses A recent study found that false positive breast biopsies cost the healthcare system over $2 billion per year. According to the National Cancer Institute,...

CBS News 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this