Zoey Deutch Rocks Three Chic Outfits for One Big Day of Press

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Zoey Deutch is hard at work promoting her new movie Buffaloed and she rocked three looks for one day of press! The 25-year-old actress kicked off the day in a blue suit while stopping by the Viacom building on Wednesday morning (February 13) in New York City. Later in the day, Zoey changed into plaid [...]
News video: Zoey Deutch is Concerned About Ryan's Schedule

Zoey Deutch is Concerned About Ryan's Schedule 00:50

 Zoey Deutch talks about being a fan of Ryan's when she was a kid, and worrying about how much he works.

Zoey Deutch Met Kim Kardashian and Told Her She Was Wearing Her Underwear [Video]Zoey Deutch Met Kim Kardashian and Told Her She Was Wearing Her Underwear

Zoey Deutch reveals what she told Kim Kardashian when she met her on the red carpet for the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Zoey Deutch Recorded People's Voices in Buffalo to Prepare for Her Role in 'Buffaloed' [Video]Zoey Deutch Recorded People's Voices in Buffalo to Prepare for Her Role in "Buffaloed"

Zoey Deutch talks about how she learned the Buffalo accent for "Buffaloed."

