Billie Eilish releases 'James Bond' theme song 'No Time to Die'

FOXNews.com Friday, 14 February 2020
With six Grammys, 13 platinum singles and one of the biggest debut albums in recent memory, Billie Eilish has already conquered the music world and has moved on to film.
Billie Eilish teases 'ballad' Bond theme

Billie Eilish teases 'ballad' Bond theme 00:54

 Billie Eilish has revealed her Bond theme for 'No Time To Die' is "like a ballad".

Billie Eilish ticks off life goal

Billie Eilish has achieved a "life goal" by recording the theme for new James Bond movie 'No Time to Die'.

Billie Eilish Will Perform At The Oscars

Billie Eilish will perform live at the Oscars ceremony next month. The news raises speculation that the young singer may debut her new James Bond movie theme song. 18-year-old Eilish swept the Grammy..

Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song, 'No Time to Die' - Listen & Read the Lyrics!

Billie Eilish‘s highly anticipated James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” is here! The 18-year-old When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer premiered...
Listen to Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme Song, 'No Time to Die'!

Billie Eilish‘s James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” has arrived! The 18-year-old “Bad Guy” star debuted the song on Thursday (February 13) ahead...
