Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Abs in Trendy Outfit After NYFW

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Abs in Trendy Outfit After NYFW

Just Jared Jr Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson leave their hotel after New York Fashion Week! The “Wrecking Ball” crooner and the “Home to Mama” singer were seen making their exit in the rain on Thursday (February 13) in New York City. Miley put her toned abs on display in a black and white striped crop [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus makes catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week [Video]Miley Cyrus makes catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus made her New York Fashion Week debut as a model on Wednesday by taking to the catwalk for her friend Marc Jacobs.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Vocal cord surgery has been a gift for Miley Cyrus [Video]Vocal cord surgery has been a gift for Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is taking time to "really hone her craft" after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Rocking Body Walking in Marc Jacobs NYFW Show!

Miley Cyrus is closing out New York Fashion Week! The 27-year-old singer made a surprise appearance walking in the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show on Wednesday...
Just Jared

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Leave New York Hotel After Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus makes a trendy exit from her New York City hotel! The 27-year-old “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer and her boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, were both...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @justjaredjr: Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson leave their hotel after #NYFW! https://t.co/cFJoqbpx4T 47 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson leave their hotel after #NYFW! https://t.co/cFJoqbpx4T 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.