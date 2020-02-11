Global  

Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology after Kobe Bryant question outrage

FOXNews.com Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
CBS anchor Gayle King accepted an apology from rapper Snoop Dogg on Wednesday for disparaging her after she mentioned Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual abuse case during a network interview following his death.
 Snoop Dogg has publicly apologised to U.S. newswoman Gayle King for attacking her over questions she asked basketball icon Lisa Leslie about her friend Kobe Bryant during a TV interview last week.

