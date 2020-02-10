Global  

Sam Smith Drops Emotional Track 'To Die For' - Read Lyrics & Watch the Video!

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Sam Smith‘s new song “To Die For” will melt your heart. The 27-year-old singer debuted the track alongside a wig-filled video on Valentine’s Day, Friday (February 14). “Just want somebody to die for / Sunshine livin’ on a perfect day,” they sing. “While my world’s crashing down / I just want somebody to die for.” [...]
