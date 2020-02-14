Global  

Jennifer Garner Does Ballet on Airport's Moving Sidewalk - Watch the Video!

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020
Jennifer Garner is showing off her ballet skills! The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday (February 13) to share a video of herself doing some ballet moves on the moving sidewalk as she made her way through San Francisco International Airport. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner “I’ve been working on [...]
