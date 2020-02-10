Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Salma Hayek shares awkward encounter with Eminem at Oscars 2020

Salma Hayek shares awkward encounter with Eminem at Oscars 2020

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
American film actress Salma Hayek, who met Eminem at the 92nd Academy Awards, said that her meeting with the rapper was less than flattering, and the story had a happy ending after she mistakenly spilled water all over him backstage.

The Drunk Parents actor shared the moment in an Instagram post and wrote, "In these pictures,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 2020

Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 2020 03:16

 Eminem performs his Oscar winning song, 'Lose Yourself,' from the film 8 MILE. This is the first time Eminem has performed the song live on the Oscars stage. See more performances and highlights at Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salma Hayek threw water at Eminem [Video]Salma Hayek threw water at Eminem

Salma Hayek threw water at Eminem The actress came face-to-face with the rapper backstage at the 2020 Academy Awards and she was so shocked to see him at the Oscars, she threw water over him! Salma..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:42Published

Salma Hayek Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Salma Hayek Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Salma Hayek on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about being an early fan of Billie Eilish. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Salma Hayek Holds an 'Oscar' for First Time on Stage at Oscars 2020!

Salma Hayek is poking fun at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 53-year-old actress took to the stage to present an award with Oscar Isaac at the awards show on Sunday...
Just Jared

Oscars 2020: Salma Hayek explains her awkward hug with Eminem

Actress Salma Hayek says she was so shocked to see rapper Eminem backstage at the Academy Awards 2020 that she accidentally spilled water all over him, and...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.