Fatima Sana Shaikh nails Marathi look in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who got popular after playing a wrestler from Haryana in the 2016 film Dangal, will soon be seen as a Marathi woman in the upcoming movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.



Her co-star Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram on Friday to post a photo of him along with Fatima and Supriya Pilgaonkar. "In the train with... 👓 View full article

