Fatima Sana Shaikh nails Marathi look in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who got popular after playing a wrestler from Haryana in the 2016 film Dangal, will soon be seen as a Marathi woman in the upcoming movie Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.

Her co-star Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram on Friday to post a photo of him along with Fatima and Supriya Pilgaonkar. "In the train with...
