Justin Bieber's 'crazy sex life' with wife Hailey Baldwin

Mid-Day Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Pop singer Justin Bieber got candid about his personal life and shared some intimate details related to him and his wife, Hailey Baldwin. Bieber talked about his sex life during a Q&A session with fans in the Indigo at The O2 arena in London, noting that their go-to activity at home is to watch "Netflix and chill." "So when I'm...
News video: Justin Bieber tried to FaceTime wife Hailey during playback session

Justin Bieber tried to FaceTime wife Hailey during playback session 00:36

 Chart-topping pop star Justin Bieber tried to FaceTime his wife in the midst of an album playback session in London.

Justin Bieber Raises Money For LA Nonprofit With New 'Intentions' Music Video [Video]Justin Bieber Raises Money For LA Nonprofit With New 'Intentions' Music Video

Justin Bieber released his latest album "Changes" Friday along with a music video that is helping to raise money for a local charity.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:45Published

Justin Bieber Makes Donation to Battle Coronavirus [Video]Justin Bieber Makes Donation to Battle Coronavirus

Justin Bieber Makes Donation to Battle Coronavirus The singer took to Instagram to share his plans to donate to the Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Formation in the wake of the virus. Justin Bieber,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published


Justin Bieber gets candid about his crazy sex life with Hailey Baldwin

Pop singer Justin Bieber got candid about his personal life and shared some intimate details related to him and his wife Hailey Baldwin. Bieber talked about his...
Bollywood Life

Justin Bieber Gets Candid About 'Pretty Crazy' Sex Life With Hailey Baldwin

During a QnA session with fans in the Indigo at The O2 arena in London, the 'Yummy' hitmaker additionally admits that marriage is 'something you got to work...
AceShowbiz


